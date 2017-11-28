Azercell's New concept full-range service opens in Guba

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell has opened Exclusive store with a new concept in Guba city, November 27.

Report was informed in the company.

Located at 196, Haydar Aliyev avenue in Guba, the exclusive store has been designed in a new Nordic concept and provided with advanced equipment and facilities. The distinguishing feature of the store is the availability of open space, easiness of services and choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations, other than printing out call history details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another. Customers can get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the store in Guba will operate from 9.00 till 20.00 all days of the week without break.

On the opening day of its new office, Azercell introduced next favorable campaign for its customers. Thus, the customers making any purchase from Guba Azercell Exclusive within 3 days after the opening day will receive a gift valued at 50% of their spending.

Azercell Telecom will extend its Exclusive stores with the new concept over the country which will enable the company to provide more friendly and advantageous services for its subscribers.