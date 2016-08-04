Azercell leads in social networks with 100% response rate

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ It is generally acknowledged that social networks have penetrated to the lives of people utilizing a variety of products and services so much that international practice shows that we have stepped into a period of time when consumer needs are met through social media channels. Azercell Telecom was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to discover the opportunities in social networks and developed its official page on Facebook in 2008, and a year later on Twitter.

Report was told in the press service of Azercell, starting from the launch of these pages, Azercell considered social media platform not only as a means to deliver information, but also as a means to communicate with customers and to support them. Since its introduction to the social networks, Azercell began to offer high quality customer services via social media along with conventional service channels. Thus, a number of customers prefer Facebook or Twitter pages to gain information about a service and product, or a minor issue rather than customer services.

Azercell’s active operation in social network, particularly Facebook, which is still the most popular media, cannot be underestimated. Inquiries addressed to Azercell’s official page on Facebook during April-June of 2016 exceed the number of inquiries received by other mobile operators. None of the inquiries were left unanswered. For its 100% response rate, Azercell was again awarded with “Socially Devoted” certificate by the international research agency of Socialbakers.

We are proud to state that apart from Facebook, Azercell proceeds customer inquiries with a special care in all social networks and provides high quality services to its customers on Twitter, Instagram, Disput.az, Youtube, Google+.

Azercell is the only mobile operator in the country to have received “Socially Devoted” certificate with 83% response rate on Twitter. In general, Azercell has received certificates from this agency many times for the high quality level of performance in social networks.

On the whole, any customer of Azercell can be sure that he or she will receive professional support to his or her inquiry promptly in any social network.