Azercell presents next innovation within GencOl tariff

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom has introduced next innovation within GencOl tariff pack, welcomed with great interest. Thus, starting from 1 February 2016, GencOl subscribers will be able to order non-recurrent data pack on the expiry of data introduced under this tariff pack. In order to enjoy the new offer, subscribers need to send appropriate key word to 2525, Report was told in the comparny.

Data pack Key word Price (inc. VAT) 50 MB 50x 1 AZN 500 MB 500x 3 AZN 1 GB 1000x 5 AZN 5 GB 5000x 10 AZN 10 GB 10000x 15 AZN Unlimited Limitsizx 30 AZN

Usage period of additional packs is 30 days and is not subject to update. Upon expiration of usage period any unused balance will be reset. Subscriber may order next data pack in case the balance is expired before the last day of usage period. In order to cancel monthly non-current data packs, subscriber need to send “STOPX” to 2525.

Azercell pre-paid subscribers need to text G5 or G8 to short number 7575 to join the mentioned tariff. By joining Genc OL tariff pack, pre-paid subscribers will benefit from favorable rates, as well as different discounts and campaigns.

Thus, pre-paid customers may subscribe to GencOL5 tariff, and get 2GB internet, 200 minutes of calls and 200 SMS between GencOL subscribers for AZN 5 per month. Next advantage of this offer is that GencOL subscribers will be charged only AZN 0.02 per minutes for calls among themselves, and AZN 0.05 per minute with other subscribers after the expiration of the monthly pack.

GencOL also provides some attractive offers. Thus, it gives subscribers an opportunity to enjoy 4 GB internet, 400 minutes of calls and 400 SMS between themselves. In addition, customers subscribing to GencOL tariff pack can benefit from various discounts up to 50% at various restaurants, shops, fitness, educational and entertaining centers.



