Azercell offers free smartphone and favorable tariff for corporate clients

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom LLC is launching a new campaign for its clients starting from June 20, 2017. All B2B subscribers that are legal entities can benefit from this favorable campaign named “New Company”. B2B subscribers joining the campaign may obtain Lenovo A2016 smartphone under “Minimalist” package or General Mobile 4G smartphone under “Optimist” package, for free.

Report was informed in the company.

“Minimalist” and “Optimist” packages offer a range of advantages for subscribers. Thus, apart from getting Lenovo A2016 for only AZN 19 per month under “Minimalist” package, the subscribers can also enjoy free corporate calls. In addition, the package provides 1000 minutes of on-net calls, 100 minutes of off-net calls and 100 SMS, plus 1GB internet.

The subscribers under “Optimist” tariff package get General Mobile 4G for only AZN 29 per month. Moreover, they obtain 3000 minutes of on-net calls, 300 minutes of off-net calls, 300 SMS, plus 30 minutes of international calls for free. In addition, the subscribers can enjoy free corporate calls and 3GB internet.

It should be noted that the campaign has been designed only for new post-paid subscribers. Individuals joining the tariff pack are not eligible for the campaign.

Subscribers may call 6050 for further information.