Azercell launches new smartphone campaigns

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, aiming to make high-speed mobile data accessible for all, continues to please customers with novelties under the “4G is now here!” (“4G indi burada!”) project. On October 11, one of Azercell’s first and most favorite Customer Service centers, located at Fountains’ Square at 26A Z.Taghiyev Street, was reopened after improvements carried out in line with the new concept of the company.

Report informs referring to the Azercell press service, the new concept which is already familiar to Azercell customers stands out for the contemporary approach applied in the design, as well as the easiness to obtain detailed information about innovations in mobile telecom industry. First office in this concept was launched at Azercell Express, located at 28 May Street. These offices allow customers to benefit from three services such as making payments for their phone bills, using complete range of customer services and purchasing a new phone or a number.

On October 11, incredible offers and campaigns were also introduced for Azercell subscribers.

Stemming from the intention to provide smartphones and modern devices that support high-speed and quality mobile data at more favorable terms, Azercell launched 2 campaigns at once. One of them is "General Mobile Android One” smartphone exclusively introduced first time for subscribers by Azercell. New “General Mobile Android One” which enables users to enjoy Azercell’s 4G network according to preferred data pack:

General Mobile – Prepaid customers who migrate to postpaid will get GM smartphone + monthly 5GB, by paying only AZN 35 monthly during 12 months.

LG Flex - Prepaid customers who migrate to postpaid will get LG Flex + monthly 5GB, by paying only AZN 89 monthly during 12 months.

In order to join the campaign, prepaid and postpaid subscribers may visit Azercell Customer Services, Express Offices and dealer shops.

Aimed to provide its subscribers with high-speed internet, Azercell Telecom is substantially expanding its 4G network. Just in 2016 the company installed 220 new LTE stations in Baku and Absheron peninsula. As a result, the level of 4G coverage in Baku and Absheron, the area showing the highest demand for mobile internet, has reached as much as 79 percent.

Azercell has increased the quality of its mobile internet and made a discount up to 55 percent to its mobile internet tariffs in the past year. The company invites everyone to enjoy high-quality 4G internet with speed up to 100Mb/s!

In addition, starting from May all Azercell subscribers can obtain free sim cards that support 4G from any Azercell Customer Service Centers or Azercell Express offices.

Azercell has the first and the largest LTE (4G) network in the country.