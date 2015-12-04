Azercell extends campaign for War Veterans

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom has extended the campaign for war veterans, launched on April this year, till 30 Noveber 2016.

Report was told in the company, Azercell SimSim subscribers with war veteran status will receive 100 % bonus of the amount of first top-up in a calendar month. The bonus may be used for on-net calls, SMS and MMS within 7 days following the top-up.

It should be noted that for the past three years Azercell Telecom has regularly conducted special campaigns for veterans of Garabagh war, Afghanistan war and Great Civil War. More than 28 000 veterans benefitted from these discounts getting bonuses worth more than AZN 5,4 mln from Azercell.