Azercell CEO has been awarded

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom CEO Vahid Mursaliyev has met with Ilgar Rahimov, deputy minister of Labor and Social Protection and Chairman of National Paralympic Committee, and Natig Gasimov, first vice-chairman of the National Paralympic Committee and the Chairman of Management Board of Children’s Paralympic Committee. The parties had a broad discussion about the mutual cooperation and future objectives.

Report was informed in Azercell press service, during the meeting Azercell CEO Vahid Mursaliyev was awarded with an honorary diploma of National Paralympic Committee for his contributions to the development of Paralympic movement in the country and on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of National Paralympic Committee. We would like to remind that Vahid Mursaliyev was appointed to the position of Company CEO in 2015. He is a member of the International Bar Association and Doctor of International Eco Energy Academy.

Children’s Paralympic Committee was established for the first time in Azerbaijan back in 2013. Azercell Telecom LLC has started to contribute to the development of the Committee since 2014. As a result, over 60 physically disabled sportsmen are exercising in 6 kinds of sports at the present. They got an opportunity to do sports and represent Azerbaijan at international competitions. The Committee is aimed to support disabled children’s integration to the society through habilitation and rehabilitation. I and II Children’s Paralympic Games took place in the country with the close support of Azercell.

During the all 20 years of its operation in the country, Azercell has supported orphans and children with various problems, focusing on protection of their health, education and healthy life style. Azercell will continue to support the Paralympic Committee and help the teenagers to integrate to the society and increase their enthusiasm for sports.