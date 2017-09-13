Azercell announces new business competition in Ganja

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC has launched a new startup competition with the support of PASHA Bank and Azerbaijan Technological University. Ganja Big Idea Competition, the first competition organized in Ganja, provides an opportunity for students studying in the regions to develop their business ideas and win valuable prizes.

Report was informed in the Azercell press service.

The interested students may get registered via https://goo.gl/forms/gULN8W3glCtEFj5F2 internet link starting from September, 11 to October, 10. The applications will be reviewed by the panel of judges. The best 10 applicants will be qualified as the finalists and all applicants will be notified about the results via Barama website and email on October, 12. In the final round scheduled for October 16, the qualifying teams will present their ideas to the panel. Thus, the teams will have to present their ideas with the business plan within 10 minutes. The winners will receive the following prizes:

1st place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 500

2nd place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 300

3rd place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 200

In addition, Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center offers incubation and other services to successful projects of the competition. Ganja Big Idea Competition is aimed to discover innovative ideas in IT field, including mobile applications, Internet, software, games, robots, information technologies and consumer electronics, health, agriculture, IoT, non-oil sector and chemistry.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center invites the young startups to join Ganja Big Idea Competition and realize their dreams and start their own business.