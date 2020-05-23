Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss conditions for cable construction along Caspian bottom

The issues of implementing the joint construction project, ownership, and use of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea addressed during an online meeting by representatives of the Turkmentelecom and AzerTelecom LLC.

Report informs referring to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan, the main topic of the online meeting is the implementation of a project on the joint construction, ownership, and use of fiber optic communication lines (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea in the direction Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the implementation of this project, covering the territory along which the Great Silk Road ran in antiquity, will connect Turkmenbashi and Siyazan cities and strengthen cooperation in improving telecommunication bridges between Asia and Europe.

Turkmenistan has prepared proposals for project implementation, which are presented for consideration and coordination of economic, technical, and other relevant aspects.

Particular attention was paid to attracting investment in telecommunications. The agency said conditions for joint construction, operation, maintenance, and protection of fiber optic links discussed.