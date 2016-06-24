Azerbaijan to sell software to other countries

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Audatex-Azerbaijan company has developed software for businesses selling used parts. Report informs, CEO of the company Zakir Kerimzade said.

According to him, the new software will allow sellers to take parts’ codes directly from the Audatex system.

"The program is currently implemented as a pilot project in France. If within one year will not have any problems, it is possible to establish sale of the software in other countries", said Z.Kerimzade.