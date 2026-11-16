Azerbaijan to launch single digital platform for trade and logistics
ICT
- 16 November, 2026
- 16:37
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Azerbaijan will handle import, export, transit, transport and logistics operations through a single digital platform under regulations approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
Report informs that the Single Window information system is designed to improve public administration of foreign trade, speed up information sharing among government agencies and give businesses a single point of access.
The system will allow data and documents related to these operations to be collected, shared and tracked electronically. It will also support smart management of cargo flows, analysis of foreign trade operations, and the preparation of forecasts and reports.
Azərbaycanda idxal-ixrac və tranzit əməliyyatları vahid rəqəmsal platformaya keçirilir
Азербайджан переводит импортно-экспортные и транзитные операции на единую платформу
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