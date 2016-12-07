Azerbaijan shows interest to new generation unmanned airship

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is interested in new generation spacecraft, an unmanned airship. ‘Stratobus’ is a halfway between a drone and a satellite.

Report informs, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology gave positive opinion on unexampled spacecraft in the world technology.

‘Stratobus’, the airship presented by French "Thales Alenia Space" company, will be able to carry out a wide range of missions, including observation, security, telecommunications, broadcasting and navigation.

The ‘Stratobus’ externally featuring airship is able to work at commanded altitude and take commanded position thanks to its two electric engines. Maximum altitude of the spacecraft is 20km.

Currently only Singapore possess this technology. Availability of two – air and soil – sections makes the airship’s cost 5-10 lower than that of satellite. It can serve several infrastructures. Its life span is 5 years.