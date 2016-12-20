Azerbaijan’s education institutions will join in single platform

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ All educational institutions based in Azerbaijan will join in single platform “Unibook”.

Report informs, the novelty will be realized by Neuron Technologies.

Executive Director of the company Ismayil Alakbarov told Report, “Unibook” is currently being applied in number of universities of the country, but the company will expand its application to transform into single united system.

“Unibook” envisages creation of single database of students and teachers, electronic journals, system of tracking attendance, conduction of transparent electronic exams, assessment, reporting system, generation and processing of statistic data, its delivery etc.

“In fact, this system hasn’t been applied in many countries. We compare application of “Unibook” system with similar sytems in CIS and European countries. Number of European countries seem interested in this system. For example, state education system in Hungary has been organized similarly. They have similar system, but their technology is outdated. This technology must be constantly updated. Technological platform that we introduce is a progressive technology. It bears advantages in terms of speed, information processing and accessibility. We prepare to introduce this system next year”, I. Alakbarov added.