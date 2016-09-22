Azerbaijan ranks 36th in the world for number of internet users

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's position for separate indicators strengthened in a new The State of Broadband report of International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Communications and High Information Technologies.

According to the report, Azerbaijan up from 63rd place to 36th for number of internet users per 100 people. The report declares that 77 of every 100 people in the country use internet.

Also, Azerbaijan ranked 53rd for number of broadband internet users per 100 people. Currently, 19.76 broadband internet users account per 100 persons. Azerbaijan is ahead of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Notably, Monaco (47.47 users per 100 people) leads the ranking, followed by Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Denmark, the Netherlands.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has improved its position by a number of mobile broadband subscriptions. So, Azerbaijan has risen from 60th to 6th in world ranking.