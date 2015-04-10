Azerbaijan creates data processing and storage center

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year Data Processing Center (DPC) will be put into use in Azerbaijan. Report informs, it was stated by the Deputy Director of the Center for International Relations and the Ministry of Communications and computing high-tech Mazahim Guliyev.

M. Guliyev added that the world's largest companies, including search engines Google and Yahoo, social network Facebook have an interest in the data processing and storage center.

According to him, attracting international companies to the Azerbaijani market will help eliminate traffic delays.