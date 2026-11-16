Azerbaijan approves regulations on Single Window Information System

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Regulations on the Single Window Information System.

According to Report, the head of state signed a new decree to this effect.

Under the decree, state bodies (institutions) that generate the primary sources of relevant data must take measures to ensure the full digitalization of activities in the fields of imports, exports, transit, transport, and logistics in order to support the operation of the system.

To this end, state institutions are required, within six months and based on proposals from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, to upgrade the state information resources and systems owned or operated by them and integrate those resources and systems into the Single Window Information System through the Electronic Government Information System.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address matters arising from the decree.