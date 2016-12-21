'Asan Imza' is integrated to Azexport.az portal

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The innovative mobile e-signature service “Asan Imza” is integrated to www.azexport.az portal which supports the export of good, produced in Azerbaijan, abroad, Report was informed in the 'ASAN Imza'.

It should be noted that the presentation of portal held on December 20 and during the event participants were widely informed about the opportunities of the portal, as well as all the possible means of registration of difernet products and services on it.

The integration of “Asan Imza” streghtened mobile e-signature service to the portal gives a broad opportunities to entrepreneurs, who want to register their products and services on www.azexport.az internet resource. The use of “Asan İmza” mobile strenghtened e-signature service is an easier way of autorization without any additional registration. It should be emphasized that, mobile e-signature service “Asan Imza” holders – an entrepreneurs get not only facilitated entrance to the site without an additional registration but easier way to add all pertinent information about the relevant product or service to portal.

Besides, “Asan Imza” is completely secure and this technology totally averts unauthorized usage of personal data, thus the information provided by the service is available to the unique user only.

The integration of “Asan Imza” to “Azexport.az” portal is an innovative solution and creates a favorable potential for entrepreneurs to get an instant access to the site and further present relevant products and services not only to audience of Azerbaijan, but also out of our country by means of the portal which is technically linked to such electronic trade platforms as “eBay”, “Alibaba”, “AllBiz”.

It is worth to note that “Asan Imza” is also has registered at “Azexport.az” as an innovative service and “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. So, now it's easier to international parties interested in “Asan Imza”, to obtain detailed information about the technology and further to start negotiations on implementation of this service in their countries.