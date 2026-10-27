Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Apple to train Azerbaijani educators as certified trainers

    ICT
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 12:35
    Apple to train Azerbaijani educators as certified trainers

    US technology company Apple will train Azerbaijani educators to become certified trainers, Vusala Gurbanova, head of the Digital Competencies Development Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said.

    According to Report, she said the agency was on the verge of signing an agreement with Apple.

    "Azerbaijan has been allocated eight places. After completing the training and obtaining Apple Certified Trainer certificates, the educators will train young people, primarily university students," she said.

    Gurbanova noted that the agency had approached universities, asking them to nominate educators specialising in operating systems, iOS and programming. The trained specialists will subsequently provide instruction to students.

    Apple Innovation and Digital Development Agency
    "Apple" Azərbaycan müəllimlərini sertifikatlaşdırılmış təlimçi kimi yetişdirəcək
    Apple подготовит азербайджанских преподавателей в качестве сертифицированных тренеров
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:38
    Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with Azerbaijan
    Region
    13:37
    Dmytro Shlapachenko: Many countries adopt Azerbaijan's ASAN model
    Foreign policy
    13:35
    Minister: Baku Forum to become key platform for joint action
    Foreign policy
    13:28
    Expert calls for new tools to combat digital racism
    Cultural policy
    13:24
    Cultural, creative industries make up 1% of Azerbaijan's economy
    Economy
    13:23
    Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sector
    AIC
    13:22
    ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peace
    Foreign policy
    13:20
    Photo
    Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists concludes
    Military
    13:13
    Sahib Rzayev appointed new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed