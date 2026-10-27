Apple to train Azerbaijani educators as certified trainers

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US technology company Apple will train Azerbaijani educators to become certified trainers, Vusala Gurbanova, head of the Digital Competencies Development Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said.

According to Report, she said the agency was on the verge of signing an agreement with Apple.

"Azerbaijan has been allocated eight places. After completing the training and obtaining Apple Certified Trainer certificates, the educators will train young people, primarily university students," she said.

Gurbanova noted that the agency had approached universities, asking them to nominate educators specialising in operating systems, iOS and programming. The trained specialists will subsequently provide instruction to students.