"AppLab" program participants listen to young developer’s success story

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell has organized a meeting between the participants of its innovative “AppLab” development and incubation program and Toghrul Samad - one of the most successful young developers and startup owners of the country.

Report was informed in the company.

Toghrul Samad and his team have developed and promoted the “Fatal Fight” mobile game, which was featured in the Appstore’s “Best new games” category in 21 countries and has been downloaded more than 5 million times in Google Play. The game was later sold to the “Itech Media Solutions” and became a “Top1” game at Chinese Android marketplace (TapTap).

Toghrul is also famous for his other successful startups, such as “Buglance” Crowd testing Platform and “Tado Café” fast food restaurant in Baku.

During his meeting with young Azerbaijani developers, who are working on their projects at the Bakcell’s “AppLab” center, Toghrul has shared the story of his success and provided valuable recommendations on how to run and manage a startup.

Teams participating in the “AppLab” program of Bakcell are granted access to the company’s “AppLab” Center and provided with free internet access, desk and needed trainings, along with an opportunity to use the latest devices for developing and testing their products. Since the launch of “AppLab” program in 2014, local hardware and software developers are enabled to submit their ideas and get support from Bakcell. Many projects developed by Azerbaijani developers with support of “AppLab” are already available for download to devices running on Android and iOS.

Being the leader in innovation, Bakcell is always ready to support the younger generation, by providing them with a proper guidance and creating conditions for their development and implementation of their bright and innovative ideas.