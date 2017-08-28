'Applab' center hosts intensive training on Business Plan Preparation

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider of Azerbaijan, has started to organize trainings, aimed at providing support to continuous development of the “Applab” program.

Report informs citing the Bakcell.

During the selection of topics for trainings, the needs of teams operating at the company’s incubation center have been taken into consideration. The first training entitled the “Preparation of Business Plan” has covered information on the importance and role of properly composed business plan in the overall success of a startup, as well as a business plan’s structure, composition, application and evaluation process. At the end of the training, the Applab participants have composed the first business plans for the projects they’re working on.

“Thanks to the first session, I have understood the different ways of selling a product and interacting with investors. Moreover, I’ve taken useful notes on how to create a business plan, and how business plans are important and useful for any startup”, says Sadikh Huseynov, founder of the “BuilDay” application. Further, members of 7 project teams, operating in the company’s incubation center will be able to increase their skills by participating in the training sessions the pitching master class, intensive course on introduction to “Blockchain”, intensive course on Investor Relationship Development, intensive course on Business Plan Preparation, the course on Project Management Basics.

Each training session will consist of a main theory part and the case study. Overall, there will be 25 hours of training sessions provided. In the course of 3 months-long training period, the teams supported by Applab will acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for preparation of a proper business plan, project management, speaking before the investors and building investor relations.

The training sessions are organized together with “CAC Training Center”, being one of the country’s leading training, assessment and consulting services providers.

“AppLab” is an accelerated execution module, designed to help the selected developers in the process of bringing up their ideas, mobile apps and technologies to life from pilot version to a finished product on a regional level.