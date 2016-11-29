200 companies taking part at 'Bakutel 2016' exhibition

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bakutel 2016, the 22nd Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies has today started in Baku. Every year for over 20 years, Bakutel, the largest exhibition in the region, has been bringing together leading players of the communications market. The event will be held on November 29-December 2, 2016.

Report informs, as the main arena for presenting IT products and services, Bakutel has acquired status as the main business platform where contacts are made and new businesses are created. The Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan has shown invaluable support for Bakutel and has played a key role in establishing and developing the exhibition. The support from international industry institutions such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and accreditation from UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry attests to Bakutel’s international recognition. The organizers of the event are Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organizers.

National stands from Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Croatia, France, Iran, Israel, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, USA and other countries will take part at Bakutel 2016. 40% of exhibitors are regular exhibitors. Among exhibitors are leading ICT companies, mobile operators, communications operators, internet providers, system integrators, and distributors of well-known brands. The exhibition features national stands from a number of countries, actively supported by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thus, the pavilion of the Ministry of Communication will present the innovations in post, communication and “e-government”.

Presentations of such projects as “Audio library for visually impaired children” and “Digitalization of museums”, “Google Art Project” and also start-up projects will be presented at the event. At the same time, a number of conferences and forums will be held on the side-lines of the exhibition.

Bakutel, as the main industry event, is long awaited in Azerbaijan’s ICT industry. In addition to business meetings and talks, all visitors and exhibitors will be able to participate in competitions and quizzes, and get various surprises.