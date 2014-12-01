WHO: HIV cases continue to increase in Europe

Baku. 1 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today is the World AIDS Day. Report was told by the UN Office of Public Information Department in Azerbaijan, every year on World AIDS Day, the WHO Regional Office for Europe together with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publishes an annual report on HIV/AIDS surveillance in Europe including the number of HIV and AIDS cases in all 53 member states.

It was stated that HIV cases continue to increase in Europe. According to the recent data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, more than 136.000 new HIV cases were diagnosed across Europe and Central Asia in 2013. This represents an 80% increase compared to 2004, when almost 76 000 new cases were diagnosed. While reported AIDS cases showed a steady decline of 48% in the European Union and European Economic Area in the past decade, the number of people newly diagnosed with AIDS increased more than thre times in EECA

“Europe has not managed to reach the 2015 Millennium Development Goal target to halt and reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS and time is running out. While we are increasingly facing emerging health threats, this reminds us that we cannot afford dropping our guard on HIV/AIDS,” WHO Regional Director for Europe, Zsuzsanna Jakab stated.

The new WHO Consolidated guidelines on HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care for key populations were released in July 2014. The guidelines outline steps for countries to reduce new HIV infections and increase access to HIV testing, treatment and care for five key populations.

Every year, December 1 is celebrated with the aim of awareness about HIV / AIDS and to demonstrate international solidarity against pandemic .