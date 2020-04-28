Top

WHO Director-General expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference, spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to both global and regional fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General reminded the discussions on the fight against the coronavirus at the recent video conference held on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president, and his participation in the meeting, Report says.

Gebreyesus underlined the importance of such steps.

The WHO Director-General praised Azerbaijan's global contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Azerbaijan has donated $ 5 million to contribute to global efforts to contain coronavirus outbreak, he noted.

"I express my respect to the President of Azerbaijan for his strong efforts in the fight against COVID-19," stressed the WHO Director-General. 

