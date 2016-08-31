What foods help to quit smoking?

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "When you feel the need to smoke and nicotine, you can overcome this feeling by including in your diet eggplant. This vegetable does not cause the problem of overweight and nicotine contained in it helps to overcome the urge to smoke. If you have to smoke after drink milk, the taste of the cigarette would be rather unpleasant and there will be aversion to smoking, which will also help to get rid of this bad habit."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the expert- nutritionist Aslıhan Küçük said.

According to nutritionist, bananas can also help to overcome the dependence on cigarettes: "Banana helps eliminate the negative effects of smoking. Also helps daily consumption of tomato juice for a month. On the results of research, an oatmeal use within 20 days reduces dependence on nicotine. Sometimes, in the hope to get rid of smoking, people eat chocolate, nuts, which leads to the problem of excess weight. Instead, it is recommended to use cucumber, dried fruit and fresh fruit. The most useful juices are kiwis and carrots. We need to take plenty of water and lead an active life, which will also help to overcome the stress. The use of garlic helps cleanse the lungs."

The doctor believes that nicotine impairs sense of sensation in smokers the taste of food: "After quitting smoking, you will feel the taste of the food better."