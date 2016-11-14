UN: Some 422 million people now live with diabetes

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon made an appeal on World Diabetes Day.

Report informs citing the UN office in Azerbaijan, UN Secretary-General said that the disease shortens lives and, if not managed, can cause severe complications.

He added that some 422 million people now live with diabetes: "On this International Day, let us keep our “Eyes on Diabetes”. Let us focus both on prevention and strengthening health services so that everyone who has this debilitating disease can receive the support he or she needs."