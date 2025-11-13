S. Korea donates $350,000 worth of medical equipment to hospital in Azerbaijan's Ganja

South Korea donated $350,000 worth of medical equipment to Azerbaijan's Ganja United City Hospital, which is affiliated with the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Report informs.

Zaur Aliyev, chairman of the Board of the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance, noted at the equipment handover ceremony that such projects make a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's healthcare system.

He added that the main goal of the project is to improve both the accessibility and quality of medical services for vulnerable groups in the country: "The donated medical equipment includes modern technologies for general and urological surgery, diagnostics, anesthesiology, resuscitation, and intensive care. It will be used in the hospital's surgical and resuscitation departments and is vital for critically ill patients."

TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov recalled that last year, a pediatric medical screening project was implemented in Ganja with South Korea's support. The hospital also received 18 pieces of modern equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kym gu emphasized that the initiatives implemented over the past three years not only contribute to improving the quality of medical services but also strengthen friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

Hospital Director Ilkin Ismayilov added that citizens from 17 surrounding regions visit the hospital's medical facilities: "Modern medical equipment significantly expands the technical capabilities of our medical facility. It will allow staff to organize their work more efficiently and improve the level of services provided to citizens."

The donated equipment includes an X-ray machine, a defibrillator, anesthesia machine, monitors, operating lamps and tables, electrosurgical and aspiration machines, resuscitation beds, a neonatal incubator, and other devices. The total value of the donated medical equipment is $350,000.

This is the third donation of medical equipment under the assistance program under the Framework Agreement on Grant Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.