Preventive measures launched in Azerbaijan to avoid swine flu spread

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed order to strengthen preventive measures to avoid spread in country, regarding swine flu in Islamic Republic of Iran, having same border with Azerbaijan, in recent days.

Report was told in Ministry, in accordance with order 'On strengthening preventive measures to prevent swine flu' heads of city and regional medical offices and institutions are instructed to provide information to medical personnel on swine flu.

Allocation of special wards for hospitalization of patients, especially children and elderly population, suspected of flu, if necessary, applying restrictive regime in medical institutions, provision of medical staff with personal protective equipment, special attention for disinfection works mentioned in the order.

Epidemiological situation in the country is completely stable and under strict control. Infection or dangerous situation was not observed among population, Ministry says.