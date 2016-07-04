Physician cutting woman's healthy leg and director of the center dismissed - OFFICIAL

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today board meeting of the Ministry of Health has discussed results of the investigation on the case occurred during surgery of Mammadova Tarlan Hasan at the ministry's Specialized Angiology Centre on June 24.

Report was told in the ministry.

According to the information, in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health, the case investigated by the commission, consisting of leading experts. Diabetic macroangiopathy, aortic stenosis and occlusion occurred on both extremities of the patient, consultation adopted a decision to amputate 1/3 part of T.Mammadova's thigh of left extremity.

However, during the surgery, surgeons of the centre Valeh Karimov (the surgeon who conducted the operation) and Afsar Rzazade (assistant) wrongly amputated the patient's right extremity instead of lower extremity.

According to the decision of the board, surgeon Karimov Valeh Aghalala dismissed from the post under Article 186 of the Labor Code for serious shortcomings in his work. Assistant Rzazade Afsar Asgar was given a severe reprimandwith final warning.

Moreover, director of the ministry's Specialized Angiology Centre Shamsaddinski Azar Akbar dismissed from the post, Eyubov Yunis Shaig appointed the Acting Director of the Angiology Centre.