Persons injured in a fire at a residential building in Baku will be discharged this week

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Eight of 33 people hospitalized after a fire in the Binagadi district of Baku, now others continue treatment in the toxicological department of the Clinical Medical Center No 1.

Report was told by the head of department of the Center, Azer Magsudov.

According to him, two of the injured people premised in the toxicological department are children.

"The condition of all the victims is regarded as a moderate and danger to their lives there. The treatment will continue until the end of the week."

As a result of the fire, which occurred on May 19 in a 16-storey building in Binagadi district of Baku died 15 people, including 4 children, more than 50 were injured of varying severity of poisoning.

Due to the fact, the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes at the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case under Art. 225.2 (violation of fire safety regulations), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 314.2 (negligence leading to serious results) of the Criminal Code. Also was established operational investigative group of experienced employees of the Prosecutor General, the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry.