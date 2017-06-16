Ogtay Shiraliyev signs decree on allocation of two hospitals for "Formula-1" exhibitors and visitors

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In order to provide high-level medical services to exhibitors and visitors of "Formula-1" Grand Prix race Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an order..

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Health.

The order instructs the heads of the relevant departments and structures to ensure that the ambulance service is on duty in the competition venues, if necessary, provide hospitalization of participants and guests to the Central Oilmen Hospital and Clinical Medical Center in Baku and provide high-level medical assistance.

The leadership of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology instructed to take under serious control the adherence to sanitary and hygienic rules in hotels and catering facilities allocated to delegations.