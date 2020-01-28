Azerbaijani Health Minister signs order on coronavirus

Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree "On the strengthening of preventive measures against the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV".

Report informs citing the Ministry that according to the World Health Organization, for the first time in December 2019, a new coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan as a pathogen of pneumonia of unknown origin.

The outbreak of the disease in China in January 2020 and the incidence of disease in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and several other countries are still underway.

The Ministry signed the order to strengthen preventive measures against new coronavirus in the country.