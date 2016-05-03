 Top
    Number of dispensary hemophiliacs in Azerbaijan announced

    Worldwide, 400,000 patients are suffered with hemophilia

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Hemophilia problem exists in all over the world. Today, the number of patients with hemophilia in the world is 400 000 people. In Azerbaijan, on the dispensary are more than 1500 patients with hemophilia."

    Report informs, the head of the Scientific-Practical Center of Hemophilia Elmira Gadimova told reporters.

    Head of the Center noted that hemophilia is a severe inherited blood disease and is accompanied by a variety of bleeding: "Patients with haemophilia already in childhood or young age, become disabled, death is possible, however, long-term experience shows that timely reception of drugs may prevent the disability."

