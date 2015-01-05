Number of applicants applied to "ambulance" during holidays revealed

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The case of mass food poisoning was not recorded during the holidays- from December 31 to January 5. Only two persons from Ismayilli were taken to Baku due to pickle poisoning," the head of Nutrition Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health Imran Abdullayev said to Report in his statement.

According to him, it is being investigated wether they were poisoned from pickle or not: " The case is still under the question. Those persons are treated at the Clinic Medical Center. They pretend that they were poisoined from the pickle prepared at house. The employees of Hygiene Center of above-mentioned region will send us the remainders of pickle. Only then we will be able to give accurate information on the matter."

I. Abdullayev also noted that no application was recoded during the holidays in wedding palaces.

The head doctor of Baku city Emergency Medical Aid Station (BSTTTYS) Mursal Hamidov said to Report that about 15% increase was recorded in the number of applicants during the five days. He also stated that the cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are apllied every day.