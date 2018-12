© Report https://report.az/storage/news/bfdc25f6654247165a83922589e5928c/37ed9d5b-0ae8-41cb-8789-3884108b380a_292.jpg

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ The state of Hasanov Azad Kamandar, born in 1996, who hit a mine in Tartar yesterday, is serious, Report informs citing the Ministry of Health.

It was noted that Hasanov had his left leg amputated. He also has a wide torn wound on the back side of the right shin.