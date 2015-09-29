Ministry: No violations revealed in pharmacies in regard with new prices

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Monitoring of pharmacies in order to control the sale of medicines on the new prices approved by the Tariff Council continue in Azerbaijan. From September 15 to date in the pharmacies, where the monitorings were provided, no violations have been revealed." Report was told by Abbas Aliyev, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

For the implementation of the rules of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection under the Ministry of Economy and Industry, together with the center of the analytical examination of the Ministry of Health carried out control in pharmacies operating in Azerbaijan.

In the first phase, Tariff Council settled the price of 1057 drugs on 25 active ingredients.