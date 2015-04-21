Medical genetics laboratory to be launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Medical genetics laboratory can be established in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Ombudsman's Office, the aim is to carry out early diagnosis of hereditary blood diseases.

Office of the Ombudsman's will send recommendations to the relevant authorities for this purpose.

"According to the amendments to the Family Code, an early diagnosis of hereditary blood diseases is very important as the young bride and groom being examined before the marriage in order to prevent existing diseases " the Ombudsman's Office stated.

According to the amendments to the Family Code, medical examination of persons who are going to marry is mandatory. Tough the application of this change was considered on January 1, 2015, the document coming into force was postponed till June 1 due to time limit.