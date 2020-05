“Intensive visits to Iran were the main reason for the infection in southern Azerbaijan.”

Chairman of the board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, by now, there have been no cases of complications among children infected with the coronavirus.

Z. Aliyev stressed that 10 percent of people infected with the coronavirus in the country are citizens from abroad.