Last month operation of 11 objects suspended in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last month owners of 29 companies engaged in the production which does not meet safety standards of products administratively fined. Report was informed by department head of the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Health Ministry, Imran Abdullayev.

He noted that in September it was decided to suspend the operation of 11 facilities, suspension from work of one employee: "For the past month, 254 samples taken for analysis on organoleptic and physico-chemical indicators.

In four cases, results were unsatisfactory. Results of 219 bacteriological samples were positive."

According to I.Abdullaev, a sample from 41 cold appetizers were taken, results of which have been positive: "In houses of celebrations 881 samples were taken.Microbiological contamination was not detected."