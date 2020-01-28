Institute of Pulmonary Diseases allocates eight wards for coronavirus - EXCLUSIVE

Scientific Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases has allocated individual wards to strengthen preventive measures against a new type of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that according to the report, the medical facility strengthened the work to meet sanitary-hygienic and treatment-and-protective regimen, and individual chambers were allocated for hospitalization of patients with suspected respiratory viral infections, especially children and the elderly.

Institute set up eight rooms in this regard. Currently, patients in 5 chambers are treated for bilateral pneumonia.

Notably, Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree " "On the strengthening of preventive measures against the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV".