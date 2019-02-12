Hepatitis patients constitute 2% of population in Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Hepatitis B and C infections constitute about 2 percent of the population in Azerbaijan," Chief infectiologist of the republic Jalal Isayev said speaking to reporters.

According to him, the fight against this disease is one of the main directions of the healthcare system: "The prevention and treatment of this disease is included in the state program. Disease is treated at the state expense.

"The incidence of hepatitis B has significantly dropped. In the current period it has fallen 24-25 times from the previous 30 years. This is a very good result.

"A number of common preventive measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of hepatitis."