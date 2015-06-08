Health Ministry announces condition on compulsory medical examination of persons getting marry

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Health announced the condition on compulsory medical examination of persons going to marry.

The ministry said to Report, blood samples are being collected in regions.

The process of compulsory medical examination of persons who are going to marry and all of the requirements on it began to be implemented from June 1, 2015. Due to informing the public about the organization of working process, the enlightening of people, as well as the implementation of the law, the meetings were organized for journalists in Baku and regions.