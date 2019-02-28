Health Minister signs decree on measures to prevent measles

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed a decree on anti-measles immunization in the country.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Health that measles epidemic erupted in several European countries, including Georgia and the Russian Federation in 2018 and the virus was brought to Azerbaijan from those countries.

By the ministerial order on preventive measures to fight the disease, the heads of medical institutions and enterprises of the Ministry of Health are instructed to carry out immunization campaigns among the population aged 20-40 in Baku, other cities and districts of the republic in March-April 2019.

Establishment of brigades in outpatient-clinic enterprises, creation of appropriate conditions in medical centers where vaccination will be conducted, are also envisaged in the order. At the same time, the Order also provides for methodical assistance to local healthcare institutions in the implementation of immunization measures, as well as instruction is also given to ensure delivery of anti-measles vaccine to the necessary places.