Head Physician: State of Bakhtiyar Alakbarov, got fire injuries remains steady heavy'

Baku. 7 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Condition of Bakhtiyar Alakbarov, born in 1962, injured during fire and accident in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field and taken to Republic Burn Center, remains steady heavy.'

Report was told by Shohrat Mammadov, Head Physician of the center.

According to him, patient was diagnosed with III and IV degree burn.

Bakhtiyar Alakbarov worked as operator in base. After explosion of high pressure gas, operator faced fire. Therefore, got burn injuries. Rescued operator continues his treatment at burn center presently.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.