Ebola virus death toll in West Africa reaches 9,353 — WHO

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from the current Ebola outbreak has reached 9,442. As many as 23,371 are infected, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Friday.

These cases were reported from Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. In line with statistics, the maximum number of Ebola-related deaths and cases has been registered in Liberia — 3,947 cumulative deaths and 9,096 cumulative cases. Liberia is followed by Sierra Leone (3,423 deaths and 11,155 cases) and Guinea (2,072 deaths and 3,120 cases).

Report informs citing TASS,the number of Ebola deaths in these three countries rose by 189 and the number of cases rose by 372 since February 13.

Separate cases have also been registered in Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, Great Britain and the United States. In most of these countries the number of Ebola-related cases does not exceed ten, with the only exception of Nigeria, where 20 people are infected by Ebola virus and eight have died.