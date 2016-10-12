Azerbaijan launches donor initiative on the Day of Ashura

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Donor initiative is being held in 15 Azerbaijani mosques with the organization of the Ministry of Health and Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

Report informs, activity of the population is being observed in the action in Taza Pir Mosque.

Despite early hours, 400 people donated blood in Taza Pir Mosque.

Director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion Zohra Almirzayeva told Report that firstly the people are asked whether have any diseases, then hemoglobin is measured and blood drawn.

Notably, donor initiative is being held totally in 15 mosques as below:

Yasamal district, Taza Pir Mosque,

Yasamal district, Haji Soltanali Mosque,

Nasimi district, Ajdarbay Mosque,

Sabail district, Bibi-Heybat Mosque,

Sabail district, the Old City, Juma Mosque,

Surakhani district, Garachukhur Mosque,

Khazar district, Mir Movsum Agha Mosque,

Nizami district, Keshla Mosque,

Sumgayit Juma Mosque,

Ganja, Imamzade Mosque,

Mingechevir city, Heydar mosque,

Shaki city Juma Mosque,

Lankaran city, Boyukbazar Mosque,

Barda, Juma Mosque.

Nardaran mosque.