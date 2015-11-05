Azerbaijan and Italy sign deal on health cooperation

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Italian health experts coming to Azerbaijan soon.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijani Health Ministry, agreement reached regarding this issue in the meeting between Azerbaijani Health Minister, Ogtay Shiraliyev and his Italian counterpart, Beatrice Lorenzin.

Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev attended conference held on the topic of "Health and Nutrition" in Milan. At the meeting with his Italian counterpart in the framework of the conference, O.Shiraliyev discussed current status of cooperation relations in the field of health and medicine between the two countries, execution of agreement provisions signed in November, 2010 and other issues.

At the end of the meeting, Action Plan on cooperation signed in the field of health and medicine for 2016-2018 between two organizations.

Formation of joint working group on realization of the Action Plan and visit of Italian experts to Azerbaijan in the near future agreed.