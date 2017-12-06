Department Chief: Situation on especially dangerous infectious diseases stable in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, the situation on especially dangerous infectious diseases in Azerbaijan is quite stable".

Chief of the Department of Epidemiology of Especially Dangerous Infectious Diseases of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of HealthRita Ismayilova told Report.

She said that everything is under full control, and so far no inflammation or critical cases have been recorded: "Our laboratory hasn't received any analysis from medical institutions operating in the country regarding acute diseases".