Chief infectiologist comments on current situation regarding measles in Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 12 February. REPORT.AZ / "All measles patients have recovered in Azerbaijan," Chief infectiologist of the republic Jalal Isayev told Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency.

He said 55 cases of measles were recorded in the country: "The disease has mostly affected adults. Measles is not observed among children. The reason is that all infants have been involved in vaccination and there is no recurrence of this disease among them."

Isayev said that in order to prevent the spread of measles, the Ministry of Health ordered 160,000 doses of vaccines from abroad: "Vaccines will soon be brought to the country and vaccination will probably take place in late February or March. Vaccination will be free of charge at state expense."

Notably, Tbilisi is hosting a regional consultative meeting devoted to hepatitis arranged by the World Health Organization (WHO). Azerbaijan is represented by chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev at the event.