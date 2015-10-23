Cause of mass poisoning of water in Garachukhur settlement revealed

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Treatment of 10 people hospitalized due to the mass poisoning of water on the street Zaur Sherifov 24, in the village of Garachukhur continue.

Report was told by press secretary of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, Safaya Akhmedova.

According to her, the victims were hospitalized in the 5th clinical hospital:"They provided preventive care, there is no threat to their lives"

Head of the Department of the Republican Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology Ziyaddin Kazimov said to Report that, the case was registered only in Garachukhur village of Surakhani district: "The public health service and the Ministry of Health together with the staff of" Azersu "examined the lines on the territory.

On this day deviations from the norm were found in drinking water. There are bacteriological and chemical characteristics of water. Naturally, the chemical characteristics must meet standards.During the inspections water samples were taken from the area.All figures are in the normal range. Currently there is no problem with drinking water in the territory".