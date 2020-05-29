​Baku to disinfect streets again

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/2c4049bb2a3bf62a2e729d46943148c2/d510b8ba-4e2d-4fea-a95a-7f4ec8c60f9a_292.jpg

Starting from the morning of May 30, more than 300 main streets, avenues, and roads in the center and settlements of Baku will be further disinfected with chemicals, Report says, citing municipal structures.

In this regard, residents are recommended to stay at home, taking into account the toxicity of the disinfectants, except for essential activities.

Considering the country's sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the pandemic, the number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government eased some restrictions, abolishing the SMS permission system to leave home, allowing on-site service in public catering facilities, and so on.